Yet another health worker dies of post vaccination affect in Telangana

Hyderabad: Yet another health worker has died in Telangana with Adverse Effect Immunization, three days after taking the vaccination.

According to the sources 45 year old Savithri a female health worker of Shyamapet in Warangal district was administered Covid vaccine on January 19, after the vaccination her condition worsened and she died on Sunday.

The Warangal district Adverse Effect Immunization (AEFI) has taken a note of the death and collecting the details. A postmorterm will be conducted and details will be shared with the Central Government.

Since beginning of mass vaccination programme across Telangana, this is the second death pertaining to the Adverse Effect Immunization as last week a male health worker from Nirmal district has died of the vaccine.