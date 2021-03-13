Yet another Sita on cards? Kareena Kapoor in talks for role in periodic drama

Mumbai: Bollywood’s slate of upcoming movies is full of periodic dramas and this genre is undoubtedly being loved by the moviegoers. Likewise, Ramayana and Adipurush are two highly anticipated upcoming historical movies of Bollywood in which Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing role of Sita.

Latest periodic drama to join the list is Alaukik Desai directorial Sita – The Incarnation, for which actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to essay the role of Sita. It is being written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama that even Alia Bhatt is being considered but Kareena is their first choice. “Alaukik and Vijayendra Prasad both feel Kareena will be apt for the role. Their Ramayana is from Sita’s perspective, which also makes it very different from the other two projects that are in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt is also being considered but it’s Kareena who the makers have first spoken to.”

Reportedly, the film will showcase Sita in the titular role and she will be have majority of screen space, unlike Adipurush and Ramayana 3D where the men dominate the frames.

“Kareena’s team is now figuring out dates and remuneration for the same. Once the modalities are worked out, a formal announcement will be made. In case, it doesn’t work out with Kareena, then Alia is their second pick for the period saga,” the source further added.

Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They haven’t yet revealed the child’s name or face. On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Saif Ali Khan.