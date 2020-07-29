Yet another TRS legislator tested COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad: Yet another TRS legislator from Armoor Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy was diagnosed with a corona positive. After the diagnosis he went to self Isolation at his residence in Hyderabad.

It is learned that Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta have recovered from the virus.

In the recent times TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and MLA Vivekananda Gowda are under going treatment for COVID-19. While Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Ra Mohan is too under Home Isolation.