Yet to get trophy, might get it later from Prez: Arjuna awardee Manish

New Delhi, Aug 30 : Olympic-bound boxer Manish Kaushik is currently on cloud nine after receiving the Arjuna Award virtually on National Sports Day, saying the feeling is beyond imagination.

Speaking to IANS, the Indian boxer also revealed that they have only got the certificate as of yet and “might get Arjuna award trophy from the President personally” after the Covid-19 pandemic gets over or a vaccine gets introduced.

“I was told that we will get a chance to meet President (Ram Nath Kovind) sir personally after this pandemic and he will give the trophy to us. If that happens it will be really great,” Kaushik said.

The national sports awards were conferred upon athletes and coaches on Saturday. The ceremony, for the first time in its history, was conducted virtually due to the Covid-19 scare.

“Receiving award at Rashtrspati Bhawan is no doubt something else but virtual was also awesome. It was for everyone’s benefit,” he said.

The boxer further shared his feeling of receiving the award. “When they announced (Army) Subedar Manish Kaushik, I got emotional at that time. My eyes got wet. I can’t explain the feeling. Last night, I hugged my certificate and slept with it,” he laughed.

“Army Sports Institute has also been conferred with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2020. It is the first time ASI has received this award. This doubled the joy,” he added.

For rehabilitation, Manish went to the ASI centre in Pune last month. He will join the national boxing camp in Patiala in the last week of September.

“There was some muscle issue on my biceps. My rehab is almost done. I have an appointment with the doctor on September 10 and hopefully I will join the camp by the end of September,” he added.

The 24-year-old, who boxes in the 63kg category, has already created waves with a gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. This was followed by a bronze at the World Championships last year. In March 2020, he also qualified for his maiden Olympics at the Asian boxing qualifiers before the world came to a halt due to the pandemic.

