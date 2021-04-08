Yoga asanas to help get rid of acidity and bloating

New Delhi: Heavily processed, oily and junk food cause problems like acidity, bloating, and gas. They cause excess production of acid in the stomach by the gastric glands. The over secretion of this acid leads to a sensation of burning in the stomach, causes stomach aches, constipation and even loss of appetite in some cases.



Practicing yoga regularly will get you on the path towards good health, longevity, fitness, increased stamina, and boost immunity as well.

Grand Master Akshar shares four simple yoga ashanas that can help get rid of bloating and boost digestion.

Vajrasana

The only pose that can be done right after a meal, can be performed on a full stomach.

Formation

Stand in Samasthithi, slowly breathing in and out

You may keep your eyes closed

Keep your arms straight by your side

Slowly open your eyes and kneel down on your mat

Sit on your heels turning your toes outward

Keep your heels close

Place your palms on your knees facing

Keep your spine erect and look forward

Hold this asana for a while

Malasana

Formation of the posture

From Samasthiti, bend your knees and lower your pelvis

You are in a full squat position

Keep your feet flat on the ground and knees apart

Stretch your arms out ahead resting them on the knees

Spine is erect

Eka Paad Badha Malasana

Formation of the posture

From Samasthiti, bend your knees and lower your pelvis

You are in a full squat position

Keep your feet flat on the ground and knees apart

Stretch your right arm up and wrap it around your right knee from the outside

Lock your right hand from behind with your left

Look ahead keeping your spine as erect as possible

Repeat on the other side

Dandasana

Formation of the posture

Sit with your legs stretched out

Activate your toes keeping them in a flexed position

Back remains straight

Stretch out both arms holding them parallel to the floor

The expert says: “Yoga postures are designed to optimize the functioning of the internal organs keeping your body free from toxins, and working smoothly. Yoga can also be an excellent way to boost your digestive system as the practice of yoga keeps away stress.”







