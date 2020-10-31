Yoga trainer arrested for raping woman

Shahjahanpur: A yoga trainer was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of marriage, police said on Saturday.

Rishi Pandey was arrested in Basti district Friday evening on the complaint of a woman yoga trainer, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

D K Saroj, Station House Officer of Walterganj police station, said an FIR was lodged on the complaint of a woman against Pandey on September 17.

The woman had alleged that he raped her many times on the promise of marriage but refused to marry her when she got pregnant, Saroj said.

The accused was associated with a medical college, police said.

Source: PTI