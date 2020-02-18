Yogendra Yadav seeks appointment with Amit Shah to discuss CAA

A+ A-

Pune: President of Swaraj Abhiyan, Yogendra Yadav has demanded Amit Shah to give an appointment to discuss NPR, CAA etc.

It may be mentioned that a few days back, Amit Shah has told a news channel that anyone who wants to discuss CAA can seek an appointment from his office and within three days, the appointment would be given.

Talking to newsmen here, Mr. Yadav told that Govt. of Maharashtra should stick to its promise of not allowing NPR in the State.

Mr. Yadav also told that the leaders of ‘Hum Bharat ke Log’ organization will launch countrywide agitation soon.