Yogi Adityanath inspects progress of Jewar airport

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister recently inspected the progress of the ambitious Jewar airport project which is likely to start operations by the end of 2024.

During his recent visit to Greater Noida, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was informed about the progress of the Noida international airport project. Sources claimed that he was satisfied that the work is progressing as per schedule.

According to information, Adityanath along with his officials inspected the ongoing construction of the runway, air traffic control tower and the administrative buildings.

Officials said that the airport is likely to begin operations by the end of 2024. Being a digital airport, the NIA will provide a seamless and mostly contactless flow through the airport by means of integrated systems and services, including those provided by technology partners. This will be supported by technologies such as indoor geo-location, identity management, flow management, data mining and IoT.

The airport will open with a single runway and a terminal capacity to handle 12 million passengers per year. It is being developed on 1334 Ha of land. Up to the end of the concession in 2061, the airport will be developed with two parallel runways and additional terminal capacity to serve 70 million passengers. The masterplan also provides the option for growth beyond the first concession period of 40 years.

The NIA will provide air connectivity from Noida, the fastest growing business and commercial hub in India and other important NCR towns including Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad which offer a large market, agglomeration and migrating population.

The airport will also provide improved access from key cities in western Uttar Pradesh, which contributes about two-third of the state GDP. The airport has been a catalyst for industrial activity in the region, with the coming up of the AIT and manufacturing hub, with industrial corridors around Jewar.