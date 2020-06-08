Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple here as the government allowed re-opening of places of worship from today.

Devotees started coming to the temple from early morning. Sanitisers were kept at the entrance and thermal screening of all devotees is being done before they enter the temple.

“As per the government’s orders, the temple has opened today. We will follow all precautionary measures for COVID-19,” Yogi Dharmendra Nath, priest at Gorakhnath Temple told ANI.

A devotee, Vineeta said: “I am very happy today. I used to come to this temple every Tuesday. But we have not come for the last three months.”

However, religious places in Moradabad have not been opened today as the District Magistrate stated that proper arrangements have not been made at these places amid increasing coronavirus cases. He said that it will take another 2-3 weeks to open places of worship in the district.

In Kanpur, Vaibhav Laxmi temple also opened its doors for devotees after sanitisation. Thermal screening of devotees was conducted before allowing them on the temple premises. People also disinfected their hands with sanitisers kept at the gate of the temple.

“We came to the temple after several weeks. We prayed that our nation is rid of coronavirus as soon as possible,” a devotee said.

Under Unlock 1 guideline, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the opening of religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states.

Source: ANI

