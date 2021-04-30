Yogi Adityanath recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

By Mansoor|   Published: 30th April 2021 10:59 am IST
Photo: Uttar Pradesh Chied Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19.

The chief minister had isolated himself on April 13 after some officials he came in contact with tested positive for coronavirus. He tested positive the next day.

“Due to your good wishes and doctors’ care, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I thank you all for your cooperation and good wishes for me,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

During his over two-week isolation, the chief minister carried on his work virtually.

Source: PTI

