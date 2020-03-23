Yogi Adityanath says situation under control in UP, no new case

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh was well under control.

He appealed to the people of the state to cooperative with the safety protocols for the safety and security of 23 crore people of the state.

“Not a single case has been reported today in the state and this is good news for all of us. So far, 31 persons had been detected with coronavirus and 11 of them have already recovered,” the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath said that 2,000 beds had been kept ready in isolation wards and the number would be increased to 10,000 in the next three days. He said that the government had adequate testing facilities for coronavirus suspects.

The Chief Minister said that the government would ensure that the supply of essential commodities was maintained and people did not face any problems.

Adityanath said that in the 16 districts that were undergoing a lockdown, cleaning and sanitisation was being done on a war footing.

Source: IANS

