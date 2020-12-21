Yogi assures farmers about their welfare

Ayodhya, Dec 20 : UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, sought to make it clear that all the endeavours of the Modi government at the centre and his government in the state are aimed towards the overall welfare of the farmer community.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to doubling the income of the farmers by 2022.

During an interaction with the farmers at Acharya Narendra Dev Agriculture University in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said that ever since the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, the welfare of farmers has always been on top of the agenda.

“I appeal to you to not be misguided by the misinformation campaign unleashed by the opposition and be assured that we are not going to leave a single stone unturned to ensure your betterment irrespective of what come may,” he said.

The Chief Minister laid dedicated 40 projects worth about Rs 90 crore for agriculture, agriculture science and research, animal husbandry, fishery and irrigation in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Basti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Mau, Chandauli and Sonbhadra.

He announced on the occasion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer a total sum of Rs 18,000 crore in the accounts of nine crore farmers under ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Out of these, as many as 2.30 crore farmers to receive Samman Nidhi in their accounts, belong to Uttar Pradesh.

He also sought to make it clear that contract farming is the need of time and it is not going to hurt the interests of the farmers in any way. Instead, their incomes will increase considerably. The government is already giving guarantee that they will get right price of their produce.

“The farmers will also have the liberty to sell their produce wherever they get the best price and the government will not have any kind of interference with their decision and will also ensure that they do not suffer any kind of loss,” he added.

The Chief Minister also attacked the opposition and said that it had no interest in the well-being of the farmers.

“The Swaminathan commission’s report (on the MSP) was never taken cognizance as the Congress had nothing to do with the interests of the farmers. Now the same people are again protesting the agriculture bills that is completely in the favour and interest of farmers and the youths”, said Yogi Adityanath.

