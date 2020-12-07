Yogi for ‘EVM strongroom-like’ security for Covid vax

Lucknow, Dec 7 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up team of senior officers to ensure safety and security Covid vaccine storage centres across the state. Adityanath has asked for a ‘EVM strongroom kind of security’ the storage areas.

He has also directed officials to scale up storage capacity to up to 2.3 lakh litres of the vaccine by December 15.

Adityanath said the cold chain facilities would be arranged at each districts and divisions.

He directed officials to ensure that healthcare workers are trained in large numbers to administer the vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Friday that a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks and asserted that the vaccination drive in India will begin as soon as scientists give the nod.

Five vaccine candidates are in different phases of clinical trials in India with the Serum Institute of India conducting phase-three trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Covaxin, a vaccine indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also started its phase-three clinical trial.

Another developed in the country by Zydus Cadila, has completed phase-two clinical trial.

