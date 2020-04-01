Yogi govt begins distribution of free ration to poor

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government, on Wednesday, started distributing free ration to the poor and daily wage earners.

The state government has already transferred Rs 1,000 each into their accounts to help them during the lockdown period.

Daily wage earners who are registered with the labour department under MNREGA and the Antyodaya scheme will be the beneficiaries of this free ration.

The ration card holders will continue to get wheat at Rs two per kilogram and rice at Rs three per kilogram.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, R. K. Tiwari, meanwhile, has asked all district officials to ensure that the work timings of banks and ration distribution shops do not clash and social distancing is maintained as per the prescribed rules.

Source: IANS

