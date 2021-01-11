Yogi govt to set up IT parks across UP

Lucknow, Jan 11 : The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to establish IT and Software Technology parks in all divisions across Uttar Pradesh.

According to Additional Chief Secretary of IT and Electronics, Alok Kumar, under the state’s IT and Start-up policy of 2017, the state government will set up IT parks in all divisions of the state.

He said the government proposes to set up an IT park on three acres of land in Pilkhani Industrial Area, and 200 acres in Saharanpur, with Plug-and-Play and other facilities.

The work of setting up IT parks in Meerut and Agra is almost complete, while Gorakhpur and Varanasi IT Parks are expected to be established by September in the current year, the official said.

The state government has provided land free of cost for all the above-mentioned IT parks and the process of selecting local information technology and startup companies for these IT parks is also being done simultaneously.

He further said the transfer deed of Jawaharlal Nehru Commercial Complex of Varanasi Development Authority in favour of IT and Electronics Department was under process for the establishment of IT Park in Varanasi.

The STPI would soon commence construction on available land in Kanpur (Panki), while the process was on for obtaining land of the Indian Turpentine and Rosin Company, for the IT park project in Bareilly.

IT parks under construction at present would attract an estimated investment of about Rs 200 crore and create 15,000 employment opportunities.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.