Yogi govt to withdraw lockdown cases against traders

By IANS|   Published: 28th January 2021 6:59 pm IST
Yogi govt to withdraw lockdown cases against traders

Lucknow, Jan 28 : The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to withdraw cases registered against traders and other persons for violation of lockdown measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak has issued the necessary instructions to the officials in this regard. According to a government spokesman, details of the cases lodged during the lockdown will be prepared and the cases will be withdrawn accordingly.

The decision will give reprieve to those who were booked for minor offences during the lockdown.

A traders’ organisation had recently met the law minister in this regard and sought withdrawal of cases.

READ:  Sasikala stable, being treated as per Covid protocols: Hospital

Uttar Pradesh will be the first state to withdraw cases registered during the lockdown.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 28th January 2021 6:59 pm IST
Back to top button