Yogi govt trying to portray me as history-sheeter: Sanjay Singh

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 8:34 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 19 : Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for filing nine different police complaints against him.

He said this was done because he wanted to show the reality to the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, adding that the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to portray him as a history-sheeter.

Singh said that as a Rajya Sabha MP, he will write a letter to the Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu detailing all the police complaints filed against him.

Singh said he will also apprise him about the injustice done by the BJP government under Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has filed nine different police complaints against me because I wanted to show the mirror to the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. The Yogi Adityanath government is trying to make me a history-sheeter,” he said.

Singh also alleged that the present UP government was indulging in caste-based politics.

“Many political outfits of Uttar Pradesh have supported me. I wanted to tell Yogi Adityanath that he is running a government for the Thakurs and I do not have any problem with that, but when the BJP government tortures the poor people of other communities, then it becomes a very condemnable act,” he said.

“It is also unfortunate that the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has sealed the office of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.

