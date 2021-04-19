Yogi govt won’t impose lockdown in 5 cities



Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will not implement the lockdown in five cities as ordered by the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

In a statement released here after the court verdict, additional chief secretary information, Navneet Sehgal said that the state government has already taken several steps to check the spread of Corona and will continue to take steps needed for this.

He said that there was no denying the fact that strict measures were needed to check the spread of the virus.

Sehgal said that it was necessary to protect the livelihood of the poor and a total lockdown in the cities would not be feasible. He further said that people were themselves coming forward to impose restrictions on themselves.