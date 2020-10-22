Yogi govt working on permanent solution to flood problem

Lucknow, Oct 22 : The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is working on an action plan for a permanent solution to the problem of floods in the state.

The Chief Minister on Thursday said until a permanent solution to the problem is found, the standard flood control procedures will be in place at flood-sensitive points in the state.

“It is because of the proactive approach of the government towards the problem that no serious flood-related issues came up despite the fact that the rainfall was two to three times more than the average this year in the Terai regions,” he said while distributing compensation to the tune of Rs 113.21 crore to 3,48,511 farmers in 19 flood-affected districts.

In his virtual address Yogi said,”Though the compensatory amount is modest as compared to the hard work and the losses suffered by the farmers, it is just a soothing gesture and a testimony of the commitment of the government towards the interest of the farmers.”

“Due to sheer hard work and labour of farmers, we could mitigate the adverse impact on the economy during the extraordinary corona crisis,” he added.

The government, he said, is duty-bound to ensure a fair price to the farmers for their produce and ensure that they are not exploited at any level.

“Clear instructions have also been given to the district magistrates in this regard and anyone found involved in exploiting farmers will be dealt with strictly,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke to farmers in five districts and learnt about their problems and possible solutions. He assured them that the government has already taken some proactive measures to minimise their losses.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.