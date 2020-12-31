Yogi govt’s campaign attracts youth towards farming

By Vivek Tripathi

Lucknow, Dec 31 : The Mukhyamantri Krishak Chhatravratti Yojana, a scheme run by the Yogi Adityanath government, is swiftly changing the scenario in Uttar Pradesh. The younger generation that was almost reluctant to join farming has started showing interest towards the traditional occupation of the country. The scheme is not only helping the students to complete their studies by providing them scholarships but it also developing their interest in agriculture.

The apex farmers’ body State Agricultural Produce Markets Board is providing scholarships to the children of farmers studying in agriculture colleges and universities. With the help of this scholarship, the students are able to continue with their studies and they are being trained in modern agriculture techniques like soil testing, manure and seeds quantity measurement, protecting the crop from various disease, etc.

Under the scheme, the students studying in agricultural universities and colleges are given Rs 3,000 per month as scholarship. Earlier, the farmers were not aware about this scheme, hence, their children were deprived of this benefit. When Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath got to know about the situation, he ordered the promotion of this scheme. As a result, hundreds of students are now getting scholarships.

The Board has given Rs 91 crore as scholarship to 2,690 students since 2017. Along with this, hostels are being built in three agricultural universities. Due to such steps being taken by the Board for the education of the children of farmers, the farmers of the state are now encouraging their children to study in agricultural universities.

The main reason for this is the Chief Minister Krishak Scholarship Scheme operated under the Chief Minister’s Farmers Welfare Schemes. Farmers welfare schemes include the Chief Minister’s Farmer Accident Assistance Scheme, the Chief Minister’s Farm-Barn Fire Accident Assistance Scheme, the Chief Minister’s Farmer’s Gift Scheme and the Chief Minister’s Farmers Scholarship Scheme.

Pradeep Verma, an M.Sc student, said that he gets Rs 36,000 as scholarship annually. I don’t even have to take support from home, he says.

Prabhakar Rao, another student, said that due to the scheme his studies are going smoothly. It is a boon for poor children.

Kumar Vineet, Additional Director at Board Administration, said that Rs 91 crore has been given to 2,690 students as scholarship under the scheme so far from the year 2017-18. Also, in the financial year 2020-21, Rs 1.40 crore has been given to 368 students till the last month. These apart, the board is also building hostels in Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, Narendra Dev Agricultural University, Ayodhya and University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda, for the stay of students studying in agricultural universities.

The construction of these three hostels is going to cost Rs 20.12 crores. Each hostel will have 50 rooms and will house 100 students.

(Vivek Tripathi can be reached at vivek.t@ians.in)

