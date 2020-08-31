Yogi meets MP, MLAs from Gorakhpur to resolve issues

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held meetings with elected representatives from Gorakhpur to resolve their differences.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the MP and MLAs from his home district, heard out their grievances and assured them that he would ensure speedy development of the area.

The Chief Minister asked all the elected representatives to maintain discipline and not sully the image of Gorakhpur by making unnecessary statements.

It may be recalled that legislators from Gorakhpur had recently been involved in a letter war over the transfer of a government employee, causing considerable embarrassment to the state government.

The state BJP had even served a show-cause notice to Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, a four-term MLA from the Gorakhpur seat, for anti-party activities on social media platforms.

The notice was served by state BJP vice-president J.P.S. Rathore on the directions of state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Agarwal had taken to social media to raise the issue of a road, which he claimed was causing flooding in some of the residential colonies in his constituency.

An audio clip in which he is conversing with a party leader and is heard taking barbs at the “Thakur sarkar” had also gone viral on social media.

The MLA has been given a week’s time to respond to the notice.

Gorakhpur MP and actor Ravi Kishan had queered the pitch by asking Agarwal to resign if he was upset at being a legislator.

Referring to a tweet by Agarwal in which he said he was angry with himself for being a legislator because he could not tolerate the control of corrupt bureaucrats on honest legislators, Ravi Kishan had said: “If you are so troubled with the ideology and policies of the party, you should quit.”

Talking to reporters after the meeting on Sunday, Agarwal said that the meeting with the chief minister was ‘positive’.

“He spoke to us at length, heard our problems and assured that he will look into them,” he said.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan told reporters, “The Chief Minister discussed developmental projects with us and also asked us to maintain the dignity and image of Gorakhpur.”

