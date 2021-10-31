Yogi offers water from Kabul at Ram temple

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 31st October 2021 7:58 pm IST
Kalyan Singh's demise irreparable loss for society, BJP: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered water from Kabul River, sent by a girl from Afghanistan, to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister performed the ‘Jal Abhishek’ by mixing Ganga water with Kabul River water.

A girl from Afghanistan had sent the water to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request that it should be offered at the Ram temple. The Prime minister asked the chief minister to do the same.

MS Education Academy

The chief minister said that the water represented the sentiments of the people of Afghanistan.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button