Yogi sanctions housing facilities for policemen

Lucknow: There is finally some good news for police constables who have been living in dangerously dilapidated barracks in police Lines.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has sanctioned 471 projects at a cost of Rs 2,789 crores for hostel buildings for the constables.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi told reporters, “It is not so that we are giving them only a decent housing facility. The government has also decided to construct and renovate fire stations and police stations to offer a better office space to the force. The chief minister is personally monitoring the work progress.”

He said that the Chief Minister is aware of the housing problems of the policemen and is clear about what work has to be done.

The government orders (GOs) were recently issued for all projects.

For the first time, 44 hostels each are being constructed for male and women police personnel and at 322 police stations, special rooms would be constructed for investigating officers.

Hostels and barracks would also be constructed at police stations to offer better housing facilities to the police personnel of lower ranks.

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Brij Lal said, “Since decades, police jawans and their families have been living in barracks which were constructed during the British period. Many generations have spent their entire lives in these dilapidated buildings. Now, for the first time a Chief Minister has looked into their problems. Yogi Adityanath is doing a great job for the force by offering them a decent living accommodation.”

He said that the Chief Minister’s decision would also help in giving a better life to the police force.

“The housing facility for the three-lakh strong force has always been a matter of concern for the state and police personnel have been living in miserable conditions,” he stated.

