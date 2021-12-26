Yogi suffering from fever of renaming places: Asaduddin Owaisi

Firozabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is suffering from the fever of renaming places.

Addressing a public rally here on Saturday, Owaisi said, “Media reports say 45-200 children died of viral fever in Firozabad in August-September. If you would question Baba (CM), he would say fever hit the district because of its name. He is suffering from the fever of renaming places.”

The AIMIM chief further mocked the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh over their defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite of their alliance with Congress and regional parties (mahagathbandhan) and questioned, “Why they won only 15 seats?

“Many people will tell you that if you would vote for AIMIM, BJP would win the Assembly polls, ” he added referring to the last UP Assembly polls when Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party fought the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance.

Owaisi further reiterated his appeal to the state’s 19 per cent Muslim population to vote and choose their own political leadership.

The state assembly elections are slated to take place early next year.