Yogi to give aid for running ODOP stores

Lucknow, Sep 13 : The Yogi Adityanath government will now provide financial assistance to artisans whose products are selected for display and sale on the One District One Product (ODOP) retail stores across the state.

The products selected under the ODOP scheme will be displayed in the ODOP retail stores that are to be opened across the state. The display of these products outside the state will be confined to stores at airports and railway stations.

The project is all set to get cabinet approval in the coming days.

Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal, said, “The state government is planning branding of products on a large scale. The government will provide financial assistance to applicants.”

The Yogi Adityanath government will provide financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for operating the ODOP stores at Delhi and Mumbai airports and Rs 2 lakh for stores at railway stations in these two metros.

In UP, the government will provide Rs 40,000 for operating stores in panchayat area, Rs 60,000 in Nagar Palika and Rs 1 lakh in Nagar Nigam limits.

The ODOP stores can operate in shopping malls, cantonment areas, railway stations, airports and other locations but must have an area of 100 square metres.

According to the draft policy, anyone can apply under this scheme. The agreement will be for three years.

The Yogi Adityanath government had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018.

It has identified 75 indigenous products (one each in all 75 districts of the state) under the scheme.

The long list of these products includes the world-famous carpets of Bhadohi, brassware of Moradabad, locks of Aligarh, famous black pottery of Mirzapur, crockery of Khurja and leather products of Agra and Kanpur among others.

In a bid to give further impetus to ODOP scheme, the Yogi government has also decided to provide financial assistance to artisans willing to participate in trade fairs not only across the country but also at the international level.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.