Yogi to hold seminar on Purvanchal development

Lucknow, Dec 6 : Stakeholders from every field will deliberate for three days from December 10 to 12, at a National Webinar- cum- Seminar to prepare a roadmap for expeditious progress of eastern Uttar Pradesh comprising 28 districts and a large population.

With over 250 research papers from across the world already reached in advance, participation of NRIs from the US, Europe, Australia and other countries, a battery of development experts is expected.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated the idea of this brainstorming event at Gorakhpur in order to ensure development of Purvanchal.

According to the government spokesman, the seminar is being organised by UP Planning department in collaboration with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University under the banner of the Purvanchal Development Board.

Yogi Adityanath will be present in the inaugural session of the seminar based on ‘Development of Purvanchal: Issues, Strategy and Future Directions’.

He will also address the programme, organised with doctors at the AIIMS, Gorakhpur campus on the same day, with a thrust area of healthy Purvanchal which emanated from the fact that his personal efforts rid this region of deadly Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in last three years.

The seminar will be divided into five categories — primary, manufacturing, services, social, and water and will have nine sessions in every field. There will be a total of 45 sessions in which experts, academicians, and policymakers from India and across the world will take part.

K.V. Raju, the economic advisor of the Chief minister, who is looking after the whole event, said this is the first of its kind event in 50 years which is focused on the development of this region, which remained neglected for years.

The seminar will also be attended by state ministers, top officials, head of departments, and representatives of various government and non-government organisations (NGOs).

He said ways and means will be evolved during the seminar as to how to eradicate poverty, diseases, unemployment, and illiteracy from the region and also stop migration by providing the desired employment to the youth of the state.

Several departments, including agriculture, agricultural marketing, food processing, fish and fisheries, forest and wildlife, infrastructural and industrial development, MSME, export promotion, handloom and textile, energy, housing and urban planning, Panchayati Raj, revenue, information technology and electronics, tourism and others will also take part in the seminar.

The major institutions, including the International Rice Research Institute, Agricultural Universities, Research and Development Institutes, Non-Government Organisations, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Information Technology and tourism firms, cultural Organisations, UNICEF, and other prominent organisations will also be participating in the seminar that will be held in Gorakhpur University.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.