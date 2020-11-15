Yogi to lay foundation of UP tourist guest house in Uttarakhand

Lucknow, Nov 15 : UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, will lay the foundation stone of UP Tourism guest house at Badrinath Dham on Monday.

He will also offer prayers at the Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham shrines.

The proposed 40-room tourist guest house in Joshimath tehsil in Chamoli district will be a green building constructed in the Garhwal style of architecture and is to be completed in two-year time. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 11 crore.

A UP Tourist Department project, it is proposed to be constructed on one acre land and will have a restaurant, conference hall, dormitory, and parking. It will cater to the domestic and foreign tourists and devotees coming to visit Badrinath Dham.

Adityanath, accompanied by his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat, is scheduled to make a night stay at Kedarnath and attend the ‘Kapat’ closing ceremony at the temple in the early hours on Monday. He will proceed to Badrinath after the programme.

Source: IANS

