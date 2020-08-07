Yogi to review pandemic situation in western UP

Lucknow, Aug 7 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has embarked on a three-district tour of western Uttar Pradesh to review the Covid-19 situation in view of the increasing number of cases of the Coronavirus.

He will review the pandemic situation in Bareilly, Meerut and Saharanpur divisions, and visit Bareilly, Saharanpur and Noida on Friday and Saturday.

Adityanath took a review meeting on the entire situation in the state on Friday before leaving for his tour.

According to the official spokesman, the chief minister will be hold a meeting with officials in Bareilly on Friday evening, and inaugurate a Covid-19 care hospital in Noida on Saturday. He will then proceed to Saharanpur for a meeting.

Adityanath will return to the state capital on Saturday evening.

