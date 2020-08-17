Yogi to set up new department for women, child security

By News Desk 1 Updated: 17th August 2020 7:21 pm IST
Yogi to set up new department for women, child security

Lucknow, Aug 17 : In a significant decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of a separate department to control crimes against women and children.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) made this announcement on his official Twitter handle on Monday.

The new department will be headed by an Additional Director General of Police.

The further modalities for the department will be worked out in the coming days.

All cells presently working under the Police department related to the safety and security of women, including the 1090 helpline, will work under the new department.

READ:  Lavrov, Pompeo discuss 7-state summit on Iran

The recent spurt in crimes against women has left the Yogi Adityanath government facing severe criticism from the Opposition.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close