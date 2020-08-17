Yogi to set up new department for women, child security

Lucknow, Aug 17 : In a significant decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of a separate department to control crimes against women and children.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) made this announcement on his official Twitter handle on Monday.

The new department will be headed by an Additional Director General of Police.

The further modalities for the department will be worked out in the coming days.

All cells presently working under the Police department related to the safety and security of women, including the 1090 helpline, will work under the new department.

The recent spurt in crimes against women has left the Yogi Adityanath government facing severe criticism from the Opposition.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.