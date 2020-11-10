Yogi visits Nritya Gopal Das in hospital

Lucknow, Nov 10 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, visited Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, at the Medanta hospital and inquired about his health.

The Mahant was admitted to the hospital on Monday after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. He was brought here from Ayodhya.

An official statement from the Medanta hospital said that the seer was suffering from low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, weakness and short breath. He is also suffering from thrombosis in the legs.

Rakesh Kapoor, Director of the Medanta hospital said that a team of doctors was attending to the seer who is in intensive care unit.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.