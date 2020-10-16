Yogi’s photo goes viral; Twitterati launch caption contest – Pic inside

Lucknow: A picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media. In the photograph, he can be seen standing for the photoshoot.

After the photo went viral on social media, Twitterati started launching caption contest.

Reaction of Twitterati

Caption pls…. no abuses pic.twitter.com/wuWPOmIXTA — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) October 16, 2020

Caption contest. No abuse please. Will RT the best pic.twitter.com/9eJY5BSzBS — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) October 16, 2020

Caption contest. No abuses please. Abusers will be blocked. pic.twitter.com/BCAozM4Z9Y — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) October 16, 2020

Cameraman: "Saar, Sudarshan channel wants to see you turn your back on dalits and muslims in the new ads."



Yogiji: "Cool" https://t.co/F7XrLQ45Xt — Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) October 16, 2020

Apparently Yogi ji was right about International conspiracy in Hathras rape case.



See he's getting framed! pic.twitter.com/hdwZApVRqq — RebeLLiouS™️ (@flawsome_guy) October 16, 2020

Cameraman-: yogi ji thoda sa left

Yogi ji -: No left, only riots. pic.twitter.com/Lhjngj8JLW — गुरुजी (@GURUJI_123) October 16, 2020

Life of a Yogi of Bjp.



His state is suffering from murders and rapes. And the CM is busy in posing for shoots. pic.twitter.com/026k474BzI — Vijendra Jaswal #GandhianIdeology ✋ (@vijendrajaswal) October 16, 2020

Dismiss UP govt for increased crimes in state: Cong

Recently, the Congress demanded the Uttar Pradesh government’s dismissal for what it said was increased crimes in the state, particularly against women, during the BJP rule and cited NCRB data to buttress its contention.

“The UP government should be dismissed immediately; the state is making headlines for all the wrong reasons and people are not feeling safe, especially women,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told a press conference here.

“It is a matter of grave concern that criminals feel emboldened in UP, because they feel that they have the blessings and active support of the government — which can be heard, which can be seen by all of us.

“There can’t be anything more dangerous, more scary for the common man in Uttar Pradesh that a democratically elected government is standing with the criminals. It is not just standing with the criminals, but also indulging in very, very petty level of character assassination of the victim.”

“UP tops in the category of crimes against women, as per the 2019 National Crime Records Bureau data. There were 2,424 dowry deaths, abatement to suicide cases, acid attacks and domestic violence, kidnapping of women etc in UP,” Khera added.

Delhi Mahila Congress President Amrita Dhawan said: “Keeping up the pressure on the state government in the Hathras case, the All India Mahila Congress has launched a nationwide postcard campaign to “awaken the conscience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”