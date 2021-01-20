Yogi’s ‘Varasat’ drive a hit, over 4.43L land disputes solved

Lucknow, Jan 20 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resolve to eliminate land disputes through the efficient implementation of ‘Varasat’ campaign launched on December 15 last year in Uttar Pradesh, has shown good results.

More than 4.43 lakh cases have been disposed of till January 19.

These cases were pending for years and within a month, all have been disposed of by the officials of the revenue department under the special ‘Varasat’ campaign.

According to Special Secretary, Revenue, Sanjay Goyal, as many as 4,94,597 applications related to the ‘Varasat’ were received till January 19 as part of the campaign, out of which 4,43,149 have been disposed of.

“The process of disposal of the remaining applications received from the villagers is underway and in order to completely dispose of the land-related disputes, the ‘Varasat’ campaign is being conducted in five stages for the last 34 days. The Lekhpals and other officials of the revenue department are visiting the villages and gathering information and disposing of the complaints,” Goyal said.

The ‘Varasat’ campaign is aimed at ending long-pending land disputes, especially in the rural areas. It also aims at putting a check on land mafias who generally target disputed lands in the rural areas.

The drive will rein in irresponsible behaviour of the ‘Lekhpals’ who generally do not take interest in land-related disputes.

Started with a promise of ‘Aapki zameen, Aapka adhikar, Sabko mile, Apna uttaradhikar,’ officials of the revenue department also claim that there will not be a single ‘Varasat’ related dispute left in the state after February 15.

On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi, as many as 24,000 Lekhpals and 2,700 revenue inspectors of the revenue department have been going to the villages and collecting information related to the pending cases.

Besides this, the government is also giving the facility to people to apply from the Customer Service Centres (CHC).

At the end of this two-month drive, the district magistrate, at the district and the tehsil level, will randomly identify ten per cent of the revenue villages and check the facts given in the report of the Lekhpals through the sub-divisional magistrates, additional district magistrates and other district level officers.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.