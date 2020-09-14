Yoshihide Suga wins Japan’s leadership vote, set to become PM

Suga pledged to continue the policy of his predecessor.

By Mansoor Published: 14th September 2020 3:21 pm IST

Tokyo: Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership vote and will secure the post of the Prime Minister.

According to the final count, Suga secured 377 votes, followed far behind by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida with 89 votes and former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba with 68 votes.

On Wednesday, the Japanese Parliament will confirm Suga as the head of government, replacing long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who unexpectedly announced in late August his decision to resign due to health problems.

Suga pledged to continue the policy of his predecessor.

“A political vacuum is inadmissible amid the ongoing national crisis in light of the coronavirus infection spreading. I plan to inherit and develop the effort made by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” Suga said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster. 

READ:  Apple announces special event on September 15!
Source: ANI
Categories
PoliticsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close