Yotta Infra unveils gigantic data centre in Mumbai

Mumbai: Hiranandani Group subsidiary Yotta Infrastructure on Tuesday unveiled a gigantic data centre building, Yotta NM1, in Mumbai as the company plans to spend about Rs 3,500 crores in next three years on data centre parks which will also come up in cities like New Delhi and Chennai, besides Navi Mumbai.

With proximity to Mumbai and Pune, Yotta NM1 Data Center is located in the 600-acre Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel.

Yotta NM1 is first of the five data centre buildings coming up at this Integrated Yotta Data Centre Park, which, once fully built, will have an overall capacity of 30,000 racks and 250 MW power, Yotta Infrastructure said.

At 820,000 sq. ft, 7,200 racks, 50 MW of power and 4 redundant self-owned fiber paths connecting the data centre to national highways, the Yotta NM1 data centre is capable of hosting global Cloud, content and OTT operators besides the mission-critical applications of enterprises and governments, the company said.

“This particular data center is a powerful statement of intent that India is rising high in the quest of data security, data use and data innovation,” Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as saying in a statement.

“For the success of Digital India, we must become a big global data refinery — data cleaning, data processing, data innovation and research — and all of this will need to be done keeping in mind data privacy laws. We shall never compromise on the data sovereignty of India,” he said.

Besides Navi Mumbai, Yotta is also developing similar-sized giant data centre parks at Chennai and New Delhi.

Each of these parks will feature more than 20,000 racks, 200 MW plus power and multiple self-owned fibre paths connecting the park to the main highways, Yotta Infrastructure said, adding that it plans to invest about Rs 15,000 crore over next seven to 10 years across these data centre parks.



