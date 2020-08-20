You are a phenomenon: PM Modi writes to MS Dhoni

"130 Crore Indians are grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half," said PM Modi

By Sana Sikander Published: 20th August 2020 5:01 pm IST
PM Modi (centre) MS Dhoni (left) Sakshi Dhoni (right)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi appreciated MS Dhoni thru’ a two page letter as the cricketer announced his retirement on 15th August.

“130 Crore Indians are grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half,” said PM Modi in his warm letter of appreciation to MS Dhoni.

The Prime Minister valued the fact that the cricketer created his own destiny and made India proud, despite hailing from a small town. “You have been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of India”

“Where we come from does not matter as long as we know where we are headed – this is the spirit that you have exuded and inspired many youngsters with,” said the letter.

Admiring the cricketer’s calmness during decisive situations and the impact it has done on the youth of nation, the Prime Minister said: “Our youth does not lose heart in the face of adversity and most importantly, are fearless, just like the team you led.”

Lastly, the PM wished the cricketer’s family good luck and appreciated their support through out the journey.

MS Dhoni thanked PM Modi over a tweet. “An artist, soldier and sportsmen what they crave for is appreciation that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.”

