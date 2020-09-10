You are not going anywhere, Lalu to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Ranchi, Sep 10 : Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav has written a letter to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh trying to pacify him after he sent a handwritten resignation to him.

In his letter to Singh, Lalu said, “Dear Raghuvansh Babu, a letter said to be yours is circulating in the media. I cannot believe it. My family and the RJD family wants to see you back soonest after recovery. For four decades, we have taken every political, social and even family decisions together. First you get better, then we will sit and talk. You are not going anywhere.”

Lalu Yadav is serving a prison term after being convicted in a multi-million fodder scam.

Earlier on Thursday, senior leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh sent his handwritten resignation to Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that “After (former Chief Minister and socialist icon) Karpuri Thakur’s death, I stood by you for 32 years, but no more.”

At present, Singh is admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following some health issues.

RJD leaders are silent over Singh’s resignation but the BJP and JDU said that his decision is correct.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “I got to know about his resignation from the media. I have not received any official information.”

“I’ll only give any statement after official information is received,” he added.

Angry over former MP Rama Singh’s reported entry into the RJD, Singh had earlier resigned from all party posts. However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had met him in the hospital and tried to convince him but the efforts were futile.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.