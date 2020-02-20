You are too educated, UP cops harass woman at police station

A+ A-

Kanpur: Inspector general, Kanpur range, has ordered a probe into a woman’s allegation that the cops misbehaved with her at Raipurwa police station when she went there with her father to lodge a complaint of harassment and eve-teasing.

The woman posted her complaint on the Twitter handle of Kanpur police.

The woman, 21, alleged that instead of listening to her complaint, Raipurwa cops asked her, “Zyada padh gayi ho, itna advance kisne bana dia hai, tumhare Papa ne?” (You are too educated. Who made you so advanced – your father?)

She further said that instead of taking necessary action on her complaint, the police forced her father to compromise with the accused, the son of her landlord, who harassed her on Monday.

The woman also stated that there were no female cops at the police station and she had to wait for several hours.

“Throughout my presence at the police station, I had to interact with male cops,” she tweeted.

Inspector, Raipurwa, Sunil Kumar, however, has denied allegations.

“Her allegations are not true. Both the parties settled the dispute on their own,” he said.

IG Range, Mohit Agarwal, meanwhile, said, “I have asked the SSP to initiate a probe in this regard and take action against guilty cops.”