You can now pre-reserve upcoming Samsung Galaxy phones

New Delhi: Customers in India can now pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000, the company said on Friday.

Users can pay the amount on Samsung India’s e-Store www.samsung.com or Samsung Shop App.

“Customers making the pre-reservation will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which entitles customers to get a smart tag worth Rs 2,699 for free when they pre-book the device,” the company said in a statement.

“When the customer pre-books the device later, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted against the device price,” it added.

On August 11, the South Korean giant will unfold the new generation of Galaxy devices at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021. Samsung is likely to showcase new foldable devices Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

A recent report said that Samsung is expected to unveil the latest foldable smartphones with lower price tags compared with its predecessors.

The company is also expected to unveil a Galaxy FE phone, two Galaxy Watches, and a set of new Galaxy Buds.

The tech giant is expected to start sales of the Galaxy Z Fold3 at around 1.99 million won ($1,744), which is 17 per cent lower than the 2.39 million won set for the previous model, according to the sources.

The price of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is also expected to be around 22 per cent lower than the predecessor, a report said earlier.