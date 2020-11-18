You can now rent Shah Rukh Khan’s house in Delhi; here’s how

New Delhi: Just imagine spending a day at superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s house. There is probably a chance that you might bag a chance to live in Gauri Khan and SRK’s home, as the couple are opening the doors of their house in Delhi.

Delhi holds a special charm and place in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s hearts, as the city is SRK’s birthplace and a place where he met Gauri when they were both teenagers.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi house

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan took his followers on a virtual tour of the redesigned house in South Delhi. He shared five pictures of the house that showcase the living spaces, the bedroom and the family pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, recently redesigned their house in Delhi, filling it with “love and moments of nostalgia”. He also revealed that his fans have the opportunity to win a stay there through Airbnb.

Alongside the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. @gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here’s a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner.”

Gauri Khan also shared a video on Instagram, writing that the collaboration with Airbnb would allow her to open the doors of her home to two lucky fans.

How to rent a stay at SRK’s home in Delhi?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri recently partnered with Airbnb to welcome people inside their homes through a contest. The winner along with one guest will get to stay at the Khan’s lovely home nestled in the South Delhi neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park. The package includes a one-night stay on February 13, 2021.

Entries can be submitted till November 30. Applicants must describe “what an open arms welcome means to them, explaining how a warm, inviting welcome helps them belong while they are away from home.”

A winner will be selected by a selection committee including Airbnb and Gauri Khan and will be announced on 15th December 2020.

Check out the more detail about the contest here

Airbnb’s official statement

An American vacation rental online marketplace company, Airbnb also released an official statement regarding the same on its official website.

“This one-of-a-kind experience will give a lucky duo the chance to spend the night in the Khan home and enjoy their warm hospitality,” Airbnb explained on its website.

“Gauri has also curated a personalised experience for the guests which includes – a festive dinner of Khan family favorites and movie marathon of Shah Rukh’s most notable and favorite films. Guests will leave this extraordinary experience having spent a day in the life of the Khans, with personalized keepsakes from the family as a treasured memory of this unique event.”

On workfront, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor to announce his next film. Essaying a vertically challenged role in ‘Zero’ was SRK’s last big screen outing, which hit the screens in December 2018. After having reportedly turned down over 20 scripts, the exciting films that Shah Rukh Khan has in store are Pathan, Comedy action-thriller with Raj & Krishna DK and Immigration Comedy with Rajkumar Hirani.