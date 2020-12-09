You deserve man of the series: Pandya on Natarajan

Sydney, Dec 8 : All-rounder Hardik Pandya said after India’s third T20I against Australia on Tuesday that T Natarajan deserved to win the man of the series award. Pandya was handed the award for his performances with the bat — he scored 78 runs in the series, while Natarajan was the highest wicket taker with six wickets.

“Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hard work You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win,” Pandya tweeted after the match.

Pandya had earlier said after the second T20I that the man of the match award that he won should have been given to Natarajan. “In the presentation ceremony I had said that I thought he would be Man of the Match but they say it has become a batsman’s game. But when the run rate was higher, he applied the brakes on Aussie innings. The 10-15 runs less he gave was the difference. The way Aussies started and where they ended — the first thing I said to everyone when we went to the dressing room was that they are 10-15 runs short and if we play normal cricket, we will win and in the end, the runs (Natarajan saved) mattered,” Pandya said after the match.

Source: IANS

