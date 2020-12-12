You gave us a scare: Nora Fatehi shares Remo D’Souza’s health update

Mumbai: The shocking news of choreographer Remo D’Souza suffering a heart attack on Friday has left his fans saddened. The Street Dancer director and choreographer was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai post his heart attack and was reportedly taken up for angio.

As soon as the news broke out, all his friends and fans started wishing him a speedy recovery on social media. Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram story to share her wishes for Remo D’Souza and also shared his health update.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nora shared a throwback photo with Remo D’Souza and wished him a speedy recovery. She expressed how the sudden heart attack gave everyone a scare. In her note, she urged everyone to pray for Remo and his family. Nora wrote, “Thank God you are recovering. You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and ur family sir! so glad to hear u are safe! Let’s stay positive. Please pray for the entire family. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza.”

Not just Nora Fateh, Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur had put up a post on social media to wish for Remo D’Souza’s speedy recovery. It read, “Lots of love … abundance of prayers for ur safe and speedy recovery my dearest darling @remodsouza … chotte jaldi theek hoke phirse pareshaan karne ka mauka dena … love u … stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can’t reach u directly ❤️❤️❤️ stay strong @lizelleremodsouza.”

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi has worked with Remo D’Souza in his last directorial Street Dancer 3D which also stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva in the lead role.