Young activist completes 5 years of free food drive for poor

Hyderabad: Mohammed Sujathullah has been waging a war against hunger for five years now. On Friday, he completed 1825 days of distributing free breakfast to 1000 people, without missing a single day in two government hospitals – King Koti Maternity Hospital, Sultan Bazaar and Niloufer Hospital, Red Hills – where he has been feeding the hungry.

It all started when he took an oath to feed 10 hungry people in 2015 if he passed a very tough backlog exam. He said it felt great to feed hungry people and then he started doing a supper program beginning with 50 food packs and subsequently reached made it 200.

Now, for the last 1825 days, he has been daily providing free breakfast to 1000 people and for the last one-and-a-half years, he as been providing dinner to homeless people on the roadsides.

“I realized how privileged I was to have been born into a family where all my wishes were fulfilled by my parents,” Sujathullah stated about the time when he decided to undertake this noble task.

As he lives in a joint family, he told everyone what he was planning to do. His family members decided to pledge a part of their monthly earnings to feed the hungry. In 2015-16 he distributed food four times a week with the help of his friends.

During his years as a pharmacy student, he wasn’t able to take time out for social service. Later. however he came up with the idea of organizing breakfasts. “I could benefit more people with a smaller budget,” he said.

Encouraged by the support and success of his work, Sujathullah founded an NGO, Humanity First Foundation to take up work on a larger scale. He is now working on various other issues. “I manage get funds through crowd-funding with a 100% donation system i.e. I don’t take any money for myself. Everyone has something special within himself or herself. They should recognize and use it. Pay attention to the life after death, and become a good human,” Sujathullah advised.

Reflecting on the time when he fed 10 hungry people for the first time he said “In 24 years of my life, I had never felt as happy as I did when I fed hungry persons.” Sujatullah went to distribute food at a railway station and found himself in a situation where he had only 4 packets and there were 15-20 hungry people looking at him expectantly.