Young actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Mumbai: Young and upcoming Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his home in Bandra Mumbai. 34 year old Singh was believed to be in depression for the past few weeks and actor was living alone during the lockdown

A housemaid informed Mumbai police about his death. According to the sources Sushant Singh Rajput took extreme step and committed suicide by hanging at his flat.

Mumbai police team and forensic experts have reached spot and examining the crime scene.The post-mortem reports are awaited and investigation underway.

The highly-talented actor who won several awards for his roles in movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK and Kedarnath.

His death came as a shock to many as this is the fourth death of a famous personality from the Hindi film industry to pass away within a span of two months, after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid duo fell prey to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajput’s ex-manager, Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai yesterday, June 8. Disha jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai. She was rushed to a hospital in Borivali where she was declared dead.

