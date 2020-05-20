Young cop dies of COVID-19 in Hyderabad, first such case in TS

Hyderabad: In a first incident of covid-19 death of policeman in Telangana, a police constable belonging to Hyderabad city police has succmbed to the dreaded virus.

According to the confirmed sources a constable belonging to kulsumpura police station of West zone in Hyderabad was infected with coronavirus few days back and he was undergoing treatment at a designated hospital.

Sources further revealed that the constable belonging to 2007 constable batch of Telangana police was posted in Hyderabad city and he was actively taking part in policing in kulsumpura and manning check posts.

However the police could not confirm how he contracted with the dreaded virus.

