Young Hyderabadi artist carves miniature art on pencil tips

Hyderabad: A talented Hyderabadi sculptor has carved a miniature replica of the virus causing COVID-19 to spread awareness on a pencil tip using a small scalpel and a sewing needle.

Art has always been a major part of Tuppudi Krupa Bhaskar’s (26) life. “It’s something I was always passionate about, it is something I had a love for,” says Krupa Bhaskar.

When Bhaskar was 19-year-old he started doing pencil art, “I was into painting and sketching since I was an 8-year-old kid; when there were science fairs and various event related to art in my school, I was taking part in it to present all my projects and I used to help my friends in the same,” says Bhaskar.

Later, after completing his schooling he had got an engineering seat, but Bhaskar did not take it up. “I felt this is not what I should be doing in the future. Then I joined the designing course at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Art University,” says Bhaskar.

The design course helped Bhaskar to bring out his passion for art to create various things.

At weddings of his family and friends too, Bhaskar made a mark always. “I barely had any money, but I wanted to give unique gifts which they will remember forever. It was then I thought about this miniature art,” says Bhaskar. He would carve the first letters of the bride and bridegroom on the pencil tip and get it framed.

The frame-shop owner, impressed with Bhaskar, gave him his first order. The rest is only history. Later, Bhaskar started a page on social media, which soon became popular. Check out his Instagram page here: www.instagram.com/ederartofficial

Bhaskar carved the longest word in the English language, “pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis” on a single pencil in cursive font in his first attempt. The word consists of 45 characters.

Speaking about his best miniature arts, Bhaskar said that he has a unique connection with every single piece he makes. “Everyone who check out my art wonder how I can carve such intricate details. It gives me immense satisfaction and is a validation in itself to answer: ‘with my own hands’. People recognizing my work is important,” Bhaskar adds.

Earlier a hobby, Bhaskar mastered the art to turn it into his profession now. “It’s all by the grace of God,” says Bhaskar.

Till now, Bhaskar carved words, names, Telugu letters, different shapes, signs and symbols.