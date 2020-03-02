menu
Young India March from Ramlila Ground

Posted by Tanveer Published: March 02, 2020, 5:05 pm IST
New Delhi: A peace march is organized by Young India on 3 March 2020 against the communal violence that claimed more than 42 lives in North-East Delhi.

Noted author and activist Arundhati Roy appeals everyone to join the Young India March on Tuesday at 3 pm from Ramlila Maidan to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

She urged everyone to join the peace march organised by Young India.

Arundhati said: “It is very important to understand what is happening in the city, fascists’ mobs in the streets are attacking Muslims and we all have to defend it.”

