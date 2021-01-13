Young man arrested for sodomy in Muzaffarnagar

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 13th January 2021 7:23 pm IST
Tollywood actress arrested in Mumbai; here's why?
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A young man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a boy in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by the 10-year-old boy’s family, he was taken to a field by the accused and sodomised in the Kakrauli police station area of the district.

Kakrauli police station SHO Mukesh Solanki said the accused, 20, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested.

READ:  Two men rob woman in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 13th January 2021 7:23 pm IST
Back to top button