Hyderabad: Wali Rahmani, Hyderbad based social activist, citizen journalist and an orator had tested COVID positive.

I have been tested positive for Coronavirus today and have completely isolated myself. I am under doctors supervision and proper medication too. Pray for me !



● Note – Please dont call me or any member of my family.



Thanks — Wali Rahmani (@TheWaliRahmani) June 25, 2020

The young orator had given this news on his social media on Thursday.

On twitter and facebook Rahmani has informed that he and his family is in quarantine and is under doctor’s supervision.

The young youtuber and orator has always spoken on all the national and civic issue.