Young Sonu Sood fan breaks TV after seeing actor beaten up on-screen

Hyderabad: After his tremendous service during lockdown and second-wave has elevated actor Sonu Sood to ‘Messiah’, so much so that fans have now turned obsessed. We have earlier seen fans of the Punjab-born actor travelling hundreds of kilometers to get his glimpse.

Another case surfaced on Tuesday when a young fan in Telangana’s Sangareddy grew extremely protected of his ‘favourite’ actor.

In a viral clip that is now shared by the actor, it is being reported that a seven-year-old broke the TV set at his house because in the movie that he was seeing, came a scene where the actor gets beaten up to a plump. The little kid, identified as Virat, felt enraged seeing how someone who was a real hero got so badly treated and beaten up on the screen.

A 7-year-old boy from Sangareddy, Virat, broke a television set at his house out of his love for @SonuSood. He was angry watching a movie where the actor is hit by the hero. Angry that someone who saved the lives of millions was being hit, he broke the TV set into pieces. pic.twitter.com/lSCqPhK5EA — Harishsayz (@sonusoodharish) July 13, 2021

They believe the movie could either be Dabangg or Simmba where he plays the character of a villain.

Sonu Sood responded with a hilarious comment.

Arrreee, Don't break your TVs,

His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now 😆😆 https://t.co/HB8yM8h1KZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2021

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19, the actor has lent a helping hand to thousands of migrant and daily wage workers through his random acts of kindness. From providing meals to the underprivileged and offering transport facilities for stranded laborers to get back to their hometowns, to donating personal protective equipment(PPE) to frontline healthcare personnel, he has done it all.