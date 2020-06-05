Youngsters committed to building self-reliant India: BJP leader

New Delhi: The youngsters of the country are committed to building a self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s youth wing president Poonam Mahajan said on Thursday.

Addressing a virtual rally organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), she announced that the saffron party’s youth wing will distribute five crore face masks and hand-sanitiser across the country.

Mahajan lauded the government for the timely announcement of an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to bring the country’s economy back on track amid the lockdown.

Source: PTI

